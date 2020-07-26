The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.29.

ENSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 45,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $45.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.99. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

