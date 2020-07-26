Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALBO shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ALBO opened at $25.25 on Friday. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $378.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average of $23.12.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.84). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 72.82% and a negative net margin of 730.55%. The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. On average, research analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 59,242 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 279.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 42,643 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 58.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 28.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 40,073 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

