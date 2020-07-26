Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,741.42 ($33.74).

PSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt upgraded Persimmon to an “add” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 2,830 ($34.83) to GBX 2,730 ($33.60) in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. HSBC boosted their target price on Persimmon from GBX 2,850 ($35.07) to GBX 3,190 ($39.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($36.30) target price (up previously from GBX 2,400 ($29.53)) on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Persimmon from GBX 2,701 ($33.24) to GBX 2,917 ($35.90) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of LON PSN opened at GBX 2,463 ($30.31) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,420.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,449.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Persimmon has a 1-year low of GBX 22.58 ($0.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,328 ($40.95). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.25.

In related news, insider David Jenkinson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,622 ($32.27), for a total value of £1,311,000 ($1,613,339.90).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

