Linde PLC (ETR:LIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Linde PLC (ETR:LIN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €196.09 ($220.33).

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €225.00 ($252.81) target price on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($241.57) target price on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €186.00 ($208.99) target price on Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of ETR LIN opened at €208.90 ($234.72) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €194.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €180.13. Linde has a twelve month low of €130.45 ($146.57) and a twelve month high of €211.20 ($237.30).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

