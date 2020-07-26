Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OBNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Origin Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK opened at $22.42 on Friday. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $65.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.23%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 27,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 19,091 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 16.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 49.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the first quarter worth $26,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.