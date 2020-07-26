LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.29.

LOGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get LogMeIn alerts:

LOGM stock opened at $85.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.73. LogMeIn has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.77.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $322.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LogMeIn will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in LogMeIn by 36.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in LogMeIn by 3.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in LogMeIn by 719.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in LogMeIn by 15.9% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.