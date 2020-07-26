Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 20th.

Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.34.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 144.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $165.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extraction Oil & Gas will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Extraction Oil & Gas news, CEO Matthew R. Owens sold 256,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $74,467.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 850,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,752.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 930,293 shares of company stock worth $230,256. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 41.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 183,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 21.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 280,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 470.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,987,447 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

