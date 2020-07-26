Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $40.00

Shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.00 and last traded at $40.98, with a volume of 12143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.89.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Sunday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.02.

In related news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne acquired 1,500 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L acquired 3,000,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 4,524,500 shares of company stock valued at $126,686,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma stock. Brown University acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 381,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,534,000. Royalty Pharma accounts for about 13.7% of Brown University’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Brown University owned about 0.06% of Royalty Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. It operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of attractive royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

