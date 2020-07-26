Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

KRUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRUS opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.82 million and a P/E ratio of -9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.42. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

