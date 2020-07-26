Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 229.38 ($2.82).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JUP. UBS Group raised shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.20) to GBX 285 ($3.51) in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 362 ($4.45) to GBX 249 ($3.06) in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management to an “add” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 415 ($5.11) to GBX 240 ($2.95) in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 169 ($2.08) to GBX 196 ($2.41) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

JUP stock opened at GBX 236.40 ($2.91) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 252.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 278.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52-week low of GBX 2.52 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 437.80 ($5.39). The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.82.

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 19,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.20), for a total value of £49,868 ($61,368.45).

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.