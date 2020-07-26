Interfor (TSE:IFP) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IFP. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Interfor from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on Interfor from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Interfor from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of TSE IFP opened at C$14.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.05. Interfor has a 52-week low of C$4.75 and a 52-week high of C$16.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$479.65 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Interfor will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Interfor news, Director Douglas William Geoffrey Whitehead bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at C$176,000.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

