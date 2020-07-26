Desjardins Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IBI Group (TSE:IBG)

Desjardins restated their buy rating on shares of IBI Group (TSE:IBG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

IBG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on IBI Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on IBI Group from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

IBI Group stock opened at C$4.97 on Thursday. IBI Group has a 1 year low of C$2.79 and a 1 year high of C$5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.79, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.67. The company has a market cap of $155.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$96.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$93.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that IBI Group will post 0.5823061 EPS for the current year.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

