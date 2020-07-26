1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) PT Set at €30.00 by Barclays

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) has been assigned a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DRI. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($30.34) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($41.57) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($23.60) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($23.60) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €27.00 ($30.34) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €29.83 ($33.51).

DRI stock opened at €22.90 ($25.73) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of €21.54. 1&1 Drillisch has a 52-week low of €13.29 ($14.93) and a 52-week high of €32.88 ($36.94). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.67.

About 1&1 Drillisch

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

