Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €4.80 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €4.80 ($5.39) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CBK. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.62) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €4.30 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.00 ($4.49) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Oddo Bhf set a €3.40 ($3.82) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €4.40 ($4.94) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €4.94 ($5.55).

ETR:CBK opened at €4.59 ($5.15) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is €4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is €4.29. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €2.80 ($3.15) and a 12-month high of €6.83 ($7.68).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

