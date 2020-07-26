Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €99.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) received a €99.00 ($111.24) target price from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.27% from the company’s previous close.

BEI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €116.00 ($130.34) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €93.00 ($104.49) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($104.49) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €116.00 ($130.34) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €98.61 ($110.80).

Shares of ETR BEI opened at €101.30 ($113.82) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €99.44 and its 200 day moving average price is €98.11. Beiersdorf has a 1 year low of €77.62 ($87.21) and a 1 year high of €117.25 ($131.74). The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion and a PE ratio of 32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

