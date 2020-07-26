Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €7.50 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned a €7.50 ($8.43) target price by Oddo Bhf in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on B4B3. Barclays set a €8.50 ($9.55) price objective on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €8.30 ($9.33) price objective on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.55) price objective on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC set a €7.30 ($8.20) price objective on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.80 ($11.01) target price on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.80 ($11.01).

Shares of B4B3 opened at €9.10 ($10.22) on Friday. Metro has a 52-week low of €7.26 ($8.16) and a 52-week high of €14.15 ($15.90). The business’s fifty day moving average is €8.95 and its 200-day moving average is €10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 404.47, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

