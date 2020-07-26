Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €14.00 by Deutsche Bank

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) has been assigned a €14.00 ($15.73) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AIXA. Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($12.36) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($8.99) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays set a €13.50 ($15.17) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €13.00 ($14.61) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €8.60 ($9.66) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €11.35 ($12.75).

Get Aixtron alerts:

Shares of AIXA stock opened at €10.57 ($11.87) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.56. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 54.42. Aixtron has a fifty-two week low of €6.01 ($6.75) and a fifty-two week high of €11.76 ($13.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.19.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.