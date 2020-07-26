Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €8.60 by Independent Research

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) has been assigned a €8.60 ($9.66) target price by research analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.60% from the stock’s current price.

AIXA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf set a €13.00 ($14.61) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($12.36) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($8.99) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €12.50 ($14.04) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €13.50 ($15.17) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aixtron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €11.35 ($12.75).

Get Aixtron alerts:

Shares of AIXA opened at €10.57 ($11.87) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.19. Aixtron has a one year low of €6.01 ($6.75) and a one year high of €11.76 ($13.21). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €10.54 and its 200-day moving average is €9.56.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.