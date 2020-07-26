Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) PT Set at €165.00 by Warburg Research

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) has been assigned a €165.00 ($185.39) price target by Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.24% from the company’s current price.

AAD opened at €116.00 ($130.34) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €110.02 and a 200 day moving average price of €111.94. The company has a market cap of $603.00 million and a PE ratio of 26.13. Amadeus FiRe has a 1 year low of €68.80 ($77.30) and a 1 year high of €162.60 ($182.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27.

About Amadeus FiRe

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Temporary Staffing/Interim and Project Management/Permanent Placement; and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT.

