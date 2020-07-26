Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on 1COV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($49.44) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.50 ($34.27) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($41.57) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €37.59 ($42.24).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €36.03 ($40.48) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. Covestro has a 12-month low of €23.54 ($26.45) and a 12-month high of €48.18 ($54.13). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €34.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €34.14.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Read More: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.