Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €44.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €44.00 ($49.44) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($38.20) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($41.57) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Covestro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.59 ($42.24).

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €36.03 ($40.48) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Covestro has a 1 year low of €23.54 ($26.45) and a 1 year high of €48.18 ($54.13). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

