Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €37.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($41.57) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on 1COV. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. HSBC set a €29.00 ($32.58) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($38.20) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.59 ($42.24).

1COV stock opened at €36.03 ($40.48) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. Covestro has a twelve month low of €23.54 ($26.45) and a twelve month high of €48.18 ($54.13). The company’s 50 day moving average is €34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €34.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.76.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

