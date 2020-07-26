Nord/LB Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €34.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($38.20) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($38.20) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC set a €29.00 ($32.58) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covestro currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €37.59 ($42.24).

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €36.03 ($40.48) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. Covestro has a 1-year low of €23.54 ($26.45) and a 1-year high of €48.18 ($54.13). The business’s 50 day moving average is €34.99 and its 200-day moving average is €34.14.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

