Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY)

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tate & Lyle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of TATYY stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.27. Tate & Lyle has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

