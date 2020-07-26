TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TLSNY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nordea Equity Research raised TELIA Co A B/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELIA Co A B/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of TLSNY opened at $7.97 on Friday. TELIA Co A B/ADR has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TELIA Co A B/ADR had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TELIA Co A B/ADR will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELIA Co A B/ADR Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions.

