THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

TKAMY has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

TKAMY opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.94.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.09%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that THYSSENKRUPP AG/S will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

