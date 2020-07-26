CIBC Increases Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target to $45.00

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at CIBC from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.35% from the stock’s previous close.

STLJF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Stella-Jones from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of STLJF stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $32.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.15.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

