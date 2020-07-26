Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Teranga Gold (OTCMKTS:TGCDF)

Teranga Gold (OTCMKTS:TGCDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 35.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TGCDF. CIBC began coverage on Teranga Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Teranga Gold in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Get Teranga Gold alerts:

OTCMKTS TGCDF opened at $10.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73. Teranga Gold has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $11.06.

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Teranga Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teranga Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.