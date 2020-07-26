Givaudan (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:SXYAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SXYAY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of SXYAY opened at $21.89 on Friday. Givaudan has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $22.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.49.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and tile grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade external insulation finish systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

