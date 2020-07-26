Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR stock opened at $67.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.21. TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $71.32.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and electrochemical deposition systems and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

