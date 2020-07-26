National Bank Financial Initiates Coverage on Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF)

National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRRSF. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

OTCMKTS TRRSF opened at $59.42 on Friday. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $60.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.42.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

