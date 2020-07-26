Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.11, approximately 564,872 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 520,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

SOHU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Sohu.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.77.

The company has a market capitalization of $435.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The information services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sohu.com Ltd – will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHU. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth about $7,479,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sohu.com by 510.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 515,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 430,644 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,074,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Sohu.com by 18.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 493,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 77,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sohu.com by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 71,525 shares in the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

