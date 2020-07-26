DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Price Up 8.2%

DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD)’s stock price rose 8.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.67 and last traded at $16.57, approximately 769,641 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 526,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

DRD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.13 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 31,828 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DRDGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 252,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 45,854 shares during the period. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

