ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Trading Up 13.5%

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA)’s share price was up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.77 and last traded at $3.70, approximately 122,243 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 269,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTRA shares. B. Riley lowered shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Get ConturaEnergyInc . alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $1.28. The company had revenue of $470.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.50 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ConturaEnergyInc . by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in ConturaEnergyInc . by 449.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the period.

About ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA)

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for ConturaEnergyInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConturaEnergyInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.