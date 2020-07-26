NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Trading Up 8.9%

NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s share price was up 8.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $5.61, approximately 683,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 523% from the average daily volume of 109,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NCNA. Oppenheimer began coverage on NuCana in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NuCana in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

The stock has a market cap of $182.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a current ratio of 10.19.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($12.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($18.20) by $6.20. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NuCana PLC will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NuCana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in NuCana by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,372,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,660,000 after purchasing an additional 742,476 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NuCana by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 186,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NuCana by 2,256.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 74,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of NuCana by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuCana Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCNA)

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

