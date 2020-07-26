Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Shares Up 7.3%

Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) shot up 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.71, 12,376,462 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 21,015,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.
The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36.
Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 74.31% and a negative return on equity of 194.75%.
Vislink Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:VISL)
Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.
