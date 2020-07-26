Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Shares Up 7.3%

Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) shot up 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.71, 12,376,462 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 21,015,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36.

Get Vislink Technologies alerts:

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 74.31% and a negative return on equity of 194.75%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vislink Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308,356 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Vislink Technologies worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:VISL)

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Vislink Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vislink Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.