Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Trading Up 11.3%

Shares of Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) were up 11.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.28, approximately 297,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 226% from the average daily volume of 91,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastside Distilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 million. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 168.80% and a negative net margin of 104.48%. On average, analysts expect that Eastside Distilling Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in Eastside Distilling by 18.5% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 92,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 668,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile (NASDAQ:EAST)

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

