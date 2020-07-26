American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Stock Price Up 11.1%

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) shares rose 11.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30, approximately 191,972 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 106,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.57 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.25% of American Shared Hospital Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers in the United States. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

