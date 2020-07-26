Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) Trading Up 9.7%

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)’s share price was up 9.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.89 and last traded at $73.90, approximately 41,212,145 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 323% from the average daily volume of 9,739,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.37.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Macquarie raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.76. The company has a market capitalization of $383.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

