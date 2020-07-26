Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) Shares Gap Down to $0.38

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.38. Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 26,450 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacific Coast Oil Trust stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

