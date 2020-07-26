Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Regional Health Properties Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE)’s stock price traded up 11.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.53, 268,755 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 155% from the average session volume of 105,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Regional Health Properties stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.34% of Regional Health Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE)

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term healthcare through facility lease and sub-lease transaction. The company's facilities offer a range of health care and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents.

