Renren (NYSE:RENN) Stock Price Up 18.1%

Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) rose 18.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.19, approximately 229,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 128,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

RENN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Renren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Renren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $73.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Renren stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of Renren worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Renren

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

