Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Stock Price Up 36.6%

Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) shares rose 36.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.79, approximately 1,023,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,663% from the average daily volume of 58,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a market cap of $107.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get Cyren alerts:

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 72.05% and a negative net margin of 42.19%. The company had revenue of $9.65 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cyren by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,104 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cyren by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 574,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 43,300 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cyren by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 453,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 34,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cyren by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,723 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN)

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.