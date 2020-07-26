Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Trading Up 40.9%

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) shares were up 40.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.44 and last traded at $14.58, approximately 566,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,146% from the average daily volume of 45,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $197.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $120.85 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a positive return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after acquiring an additional 139,947 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. 36.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

