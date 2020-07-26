eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Trading 47.7% Higher

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) traded up 47.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30, 49,801,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,697% from the average session volume of 2,771,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered eMagin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.73 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in eMagin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,741 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.49% of eMagin worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

