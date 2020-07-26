eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Trading 47.7% Higher

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) traded up 47.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30, 49,801,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,697% from the average session volume of 2,771,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered eMagin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.
eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.73 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.
About eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)
eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.
