UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Sets New 12-Month High at $128.35

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $128.35 and last traded at $128.35, with a volume of 517 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UCBJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UCB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Get UCB alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.25.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.