Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.49

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.49 and last traded at $30.96, with a volume of 20854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average of $34.69.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 12.78%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 525,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,935 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 18.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 330,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 50,304 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 13.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the first quarter worth $460,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

