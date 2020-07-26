East Asia Minerals (CVE:EAS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.18

East Asia Minerals Corp (CVE:EAS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 584400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 million and a PE ratio of -11.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06.

Get East Asia Minerals alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Terrence Filbert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,539,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$37,168,771.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,750.

East Asia Minerals Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. It holds 70% interest in Sangihe gold-copper project, which is located on the island of Sangihe covering an area of 42,000 hectares; and the Miwah gold project that consists of three contiguous exploration mining business permits covering 30,000 hectares located southeast of Banda Aceh in Aceh Province.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for East Asia Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Asia Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.