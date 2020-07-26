Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $32.00

Shares of Olympia Financial Group Inc (TSE:OLY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$32.00 and last traded at C$32.00, with a volume of 561 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Get Olympia Financial Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Olympia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.02%.

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Self-Directed Registered Plans, Foreign Exchange, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.