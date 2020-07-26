Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.50

Shares of Vista Gold Corp. (TSE:VGZ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 25900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.31 million and a PE ratio of -15.49.

Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

