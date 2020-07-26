Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.50

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Vista Gold Corp. (TSE:VGZ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 25900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.31 million and a PE ratio of -15.49.

Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Gold Company Profile (TSE:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Renren Stock Price Up 18.1%
Renren Stock Price Up 18.1%
Cyren Stock Price Up 36.6%
Cyren Stock Price Up 36.6%
Hamilton Beach Brands Trading Up 40.9%
Hamilton Beach Brands Trading Up 40.9%
eMagin Trading 47.7% Higher
eMagin Trading 47.7% Higher
UCB Sets New 12-Month High at $128.35
UCB Sets New 12-Month High at $128.35
Tootsie Roll Industries Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.49
Tootsie Roll Industries Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.49


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report